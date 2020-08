டோனியின் புகழ் ஒவ்வொரு இந்தியருக்கும் பெருமை சேர்க்கும்- முதலமைச்சர் பழனிசாமி புகழாரம்

#MSDhoni‘s name will be etched in history for leading the Indian cricket team in 331 international matches and for being the only #captaincool to win 3 championships for the nation.

His laurel and fame will be cherished by every Indian. pic.twitter.com/KBDJwoRt5V

— Edappadi K Palaniswami (@CMOTamilNadu)

August 16, 2020