‘‘என் தாயார் இன்றும் 7-8 மணி நேரம் பணிபுரிகிறார்” – கங்கனா ரனாவத்

Please note my mother is not rich because of me, I come from a family of politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen. Mom has been a teacher for more than 25 years, film mafia must understand where my attitude comes from and why I can’t do cheap stuff and dance in weddings like them https://t.co/SH8eUfe8ps

February 27, 2023