“முன்பு மூன்றாம் உலக நாடு.. இன்று முதல் நாடு” – சந்திரயான்-3 வெற்றி குறித்து அமிதாப் பச்சன் பெருமிதம்

T 4748 – For far too long when India was referred to , it was spoken of as 3rd World Country .. and I hated it ..

TODAY I AM PROUD TO SAY , INDIA IS 1ST WORLD .. in more ways than one ..

भारत माता की जय !

वन्दे मातरम् ! pic.twitter.com/sYb9PIE6oX

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan)

August 23, 2023