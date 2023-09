ரஜினிக்கு கோல்டன் அனுமதிச்சீட்டு வழங்கி கவுரவித்த பிசிசிஐ செயலாளர் ஜெய்ஷா 

The Phenomenon Beyond Cinema!

The BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah presented the golden ticket to Shri @rajinikanth, the true embodiment of charisma and cinematic brilliance. The legendary actor has left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions, transcending language and… pic.twitter.com/IgOSTJTcHR

— BCCI (@BCCI)

September 19, 2023