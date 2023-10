“தெரியாமல் நடந்துவிட்டது” – விஜய் ரசிகர்களிடம் மன்னிப்புக் கேட்ட விக்னேஷ் சிவன்

Dear Vijay sir fans , Loki fans … sorry for the confusion without even seeing the msg , the context or the content of the video or the tweet , by jus seeing Loki’s interview I liked the video !

cos am a big fan of his works and his interviews and the way he speaks !

Am also… https://t.co/JIJymxI2mJ

— VigneshShivan (@VigneshShivN)

October 8, 2023