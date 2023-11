“சேரி என்பதற்கு பிரெஞ்சு மொழியில் அன்பு என பொருள்” – குஷ்பூ விளக்கம் 

How funny to see an outrage from a bunch of selective crowd over my language in my tweet. The same are mute spectators to an outrage of women modesty. Would like to educate the educated illiterates a little about it. My tweet is laced with sarcasm. ‘Cheri’ is a word in French… pic.twitter.com/xVifEuTuz8

— KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar)

November 22, 2023