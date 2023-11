.@mammukka you continue to amaze, i felt the pain, the loneliness, the fear ,the weight of the decisions you had to take and every single look tugged at my heart. Best part of the movie for me was that “Ente daivame” in the second half.

Cried like a baby in the theatre. pic.twitter.com/5JCDwr5va0

— Aishwarya Lekshmi (@aishwaryaleksh7)

November 26, 2023