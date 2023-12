சென்னை வெள்ளம் | நடிகர் விஷ்ணு விஷால், ஆமிர் கான் பத்திரமாக மீட்பு

Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded

Rescue operations have started in karapakkam..

Saw 3 boats functioning already

Great work by TN govt in such testing times

Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly https://t.co/QdoW7zaBuI pic.twitter.com/qyzX73kHmc

— VISHNU VISHAL – VV (@TheVishnuVishal)

December 5, 2023