“பில்கிஸ் பானு வழக்கை படமாக்க கதை ஆயத்தம். ஆனால்…” – கங்கனா பகிர்வு

I want to make that story I have the script ready, researched and worked on it for three years but @netflix , @amazonIN and other studios wrote back to me that they have clear guidelines they don’t do so called politically motivated films, @JioCinema said we don’t work with… https://t.co/xQeVfc3SyI

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam)

January 9, 2024