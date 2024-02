“நாட்டின் உண்மையான பிரபலங்கள்” – ‘12த் ஃபெயில்’ பட நிஜ தம்பதிகளுடன் ஆனந்த் மஹிந்திரா சந்திப்பு 

They were shy when I requested them for their autographs, which I am proudly holding.

But they are the true real-life heroes Manoj Kumar Sharma, IPS and his wife Shraddha Joshi, IRS. The extraordinary couple on whose lives the movie #12thFail is based.

Over lunch today, I… pic.twitter.com/VJ6xPmcimB

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra)

February 7, 2024