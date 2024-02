‘தங்கல்’ பட குழந்தை நட்சத்திரம் சுஹானி காலமானார்

We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away.

Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family

Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani.

Suhani, you will always remain a star in…

— Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official)

February 17, 2024