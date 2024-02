இந்தி நடிகர் ரிதுராஜ் சிங் மாரடைப்பால் காலமானார்: பிரபலங்கள் இரங்கல்

Rituraj!!!! Can’t believe this!

I directed him briefly in a daily soap called K Street Pali Hill but in the process we became good friends. Been a while since we hung out but I have such fond memories. Untapped actor and a warm human. Gone suddenly and too early. pic.twitter.com/53A2SJ4At4

— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal)

February 20, 2024