யுவராஜ் சிங் ஓய்வு: டுவிட்டரில் முன்னாள் வீரர்கள், ரசிகர்கள் புகழாரம்

இந்திய கிரிக்கெட் வீரர் யுவராஜ் சிங் சர்வதேச போட்டிகளில் இருந்து ஓய்வு முடிவு அறிவித்த நிலையில் அவருக்கு முன்னாள் வீரர்கள் மற்றும் கிரிக்கெட் ரசிகர்கள் டுவிட்டரில் புகழ்ந்துள்ளனர்.

2007 மற்றும் 2011-ம் ஆண்டுகளில் நடைபெற்ற 20 ஓவர் மற்றும் 50 ஓவர் உலகக்கோப்பையை இந்தியா வெல்ல காரணமாக இருந்த இந்திய அணியின் நட்சத்திரவீரர் யுவராஜ் சிங் தனது ஓய்வு முடிவை இன்று அறிவித்துள்ளார்.

இந்திய அணியின் முன்னணி மிடில் வாங்குதல் பேட்ஸ்மேனாகவும், இடக்கை சுழல்பந்து வீச்சாளருமாக திகழ்ந்த யுவராஜ் சிங் 2000-ம் ஆண்டு கென்யாவுக்கு எதிராக தனது சர்வதேச கிரிக்கெட் பயணத்தை தொடங்கினார். 37 வயது நிரம்பிய யுவராஜ் சிங் இதுவரை இந்திய அணிக்காக 40 சோதனை போட்டிகள், 304 ஒருநாள் போட்டிகள் மற்றும் 58 இருபது ஒவர் போட்டிகள் விளையாடியுள்ளார்.

இந்நிலையில் சர்வதேச கிரிக்கெட்டில் இருந்து ஒய்வு பெறுவதாக யுவராஜ் சிங் இன்று அறிவித்துள்ளார். இதனை தொடர்ந்து டிவிட்டரில் முன்னாள் வீரர்கள் விரேந்திரசேவாக், முகமது கைப் மற்றும் கிரிக்கெட் ரசிகர்கள் யுவராஜ் சிங்கிற்கு வாழ்த்து செய்திகளை தெரிவித்த வண்ணம் உள்ளனர்.

அவற்றில் சில டிவிட்டுகள் பின்வருமாறு:-

Players will come and go,but players like @YUVSTRONG12 are very rare to find. Gone through many difficult times but thrashed disease,thrashed bowlers & won hearts. Inspired so many people with his fight & will-power. Wish you the best in life,Yuvi #YuvrajSingh. Best wishes always pic.twitter.com/sUNAoTyNa8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 10, 2019

“After 25 years in cricket I’ve decided to move on. Cricket has given me everything I have. Thank you for being a part of this journey” : #YuvrajSinghpic.twitter.com/Ez8y49KlH2 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 10, 2019

One of the greatest match-winners in the history of the game,a fighter who built an extraordinary career through difficult challenges & came out a winner every time-We all are so proud of you #YuvrajSingh , u can be very proud of what u have you done for our country @YUVSTRONG12pic.twitter.com/w4wUe31De0 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 10, 2019

I think this has to be one of the most memorable over of Indian Cricket. No matter how many times one sees it, Goosebumps Thank you Yuvi.#YuvrajSinghpic.twitter.com/9ESr9Tn9ri — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 10, 2019

#YuvrajSingh

Cancer couldn’t destroy him,

Yuvraj Singh vomiting blood on ground 😢

We can’t forget ur DEDICATION yuvraj singh 🙏

Yuvi played with his life for Dreams of Billions 🤘 pic.twitter.com/DnOlZQaBNk — Atul Shokeen🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@atul_shokeen) June 10, 2019