இன்று 47-வது பிறந்த நாள்: வாழ்த்து மழையில் சச்சின் தெண்டுல்கர்

கிரிக்கெட்டின் கடவுள் என்று வர்ணிக்கப்படும் சச்சின் தெண்டுல்கருக்கு கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள் டுவிட்டர் மூலம் பிறந்த நாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள் தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

கிரிக்கெட்டின் கடவுள் என்று வர்ணிக்கப்படுபவரும், மாயாஜால பேட்டிங் மூலம் எண்ணற்ற சாதனைகளை தன்வசப்படுத்தியவருமான இந்திய கிரிக்கெட் ஜாம்பவான் சச்சின் தெண்டுல்கர் 2013-ம் ஆண்டிலேயே கிரிக்கெட்டில் இருந்து விடைபெற்று விட்டாலும், அவரது புகழ் இன்னும் சற்றும் குறையாமல் கோகினூர் வைரம் போல் ஜொலித்து கொண்டுதான் இருக்கிறது.

சரித்திர நாயகன் சச்சின் தெண்டுல்கருக்கு 46 வயது முடிந்து இன்று (வெள்ளிக்கிழமை) 47-வது வயது பிறக்கிறது. வழக்கமாக தனது பிறந்த நாளை குடும்பத்தினருடன் எளிமையாக கொண்டாடும் தெண்டுல்கர், கொரோனா வைரசின் கோரத்தாண்டவத்தால் உலகமே இன்னல்களை சந்தித்து வருவதால் இந்த முறை தனது பிறந்த நாளை கொண்டாட மாட்டேன் என்று தெரிவித்து விட்டார்.

ஆனால் கிரிக்கெட் பிரபலங்கள் டுவிட்டர் மூலம் தங்களது வாழ்த்துகளை தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

Happy birthday to the man whose passion for the game of cricket has inspired many. Wishing you an amazing year ahead paaji. 😊🎂 @sachin_rtpic.twitter.com/Mj7tE9evHg — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 24, 2020

#HappyBirthday@sachin_rt Sir 🙏🏻

Thank you for all the memories, encouraging us and for inspiring me and many others to take up cricket.

Best wishes paaji 🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/Ce2jo2P7lu — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) April 24, 2020

#HappyBirthday@sachin_rt paaji, an inspiration for all of us. Thankyou for the guidance. It was so memorable to play alongside you. Wishing you happiness and joy. 🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/MEpbNuHxJZ — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) April 24, 2020

Fondly remember that time during your last test match when you walked up to me to share words of encouragement.

The moment was yours, but you still thought of me!

I cherish that moment even today. Happiest birthday @sachin_rt Paaji!#HappyBirthdaySachinpic.twitter.com/GKEfb8CgQL — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 24, 2020

Happy Birthday, @sachin_rt. May you continue to inspire us to be the best version of ourselves, both on and off the field!#HappyBirthdaySachin — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) April 24, 2020

Happy Birthday sir thank you for inspiring many and making people believe that dreams do come true.

May god bless you with great health and you continue to inspire and guide us always. 🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/EdewWhjKZI — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) April 24, 2020

Wish you a great birthday @sachin_rt paaji, have a lovely year ahead and keep inspiring. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/BcXaLFxcwX — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) April 24, 2020

Many more happy returns of the day @sachin_rt paijee. The memories of your 100s at Chepauk are still so fresh in my memory and feels like it happened yesterday. May you have great day and beyond. #SachinSachin — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 24, 2020

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the most amazing person whom we all have looked upto while growing up…the man who has inspired all of us to play the game of cricket ..wish you a lovely year ahead..stay healthy..stay safe! @sachin_rtpic.twitter.com/89q9Mq1lzn — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) April 24, 2020

To a true inspiration, on the cricket field and off it, happy birthday Sachin sir, I hope you have a great day. 🎂 @sachin_rtpic.twitter.com/0iRdZX0FDk — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 24, 2020