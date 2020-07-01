இன்று உலக மருத்துவர்கள் தினம்: கிரிக்கெட் நட்சத்திரங்கள் வாழ்த்து

இன்று மட்டுமல்ல தினந்தோறும் டாக்டர்கள் தினத்தை கொண்டாட வேண்டும் என இந்திய அணி கேப்டன் விராட் கோலி வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

இன்று உலக டாக்டர்கள் தினம் கொண்டாடப்படுகிறது. தற்போதைய நிலையில் உலகம் முழுவதும் உள்ள மக்களுக்கு இவர்கள்தான் கடவுளாக தோன்றுகிறார்கள். கொரோனா வைரஸ் தொற்றால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ள நிலையில், இவர்கள்தான் முன்னின்று அதை எதிர்கொண்டு வருகிறார். இந்த போரில் ஊராளமான டாக்டர்கள் உயிரைத் தியாகம் செய்துள்ளனர்.

இந்நிலையில் டாக்டர் தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு முன்னணி கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

Not just today but everyday we should celebrate the spirit of our doctors and health care workers. Thank you for your commitment towards helping so many people. I salute your spirit and dedication. #NationalDoctorsDay 🙏🏼 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 1, 2020

We all know the sacrifices & courage our Doctors have shown in these difficult times.Words can’t describe what their efforts mean to us.I just want to wish them the best. A humble request to all citizens to adhere to their protocols & make it easier for them #NationalDoctorsDaypic.twitter.com/sRShz6OeOD — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 1, 2020

Thankful to all the doctors who’ve personally helped me recover from the injuries that come with being a professional athlete. Owe a lot to everyone that helps keep us in top shape. #NationalDoctorsDaypic.twitter.com/9x3bWhbUUE — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 1, 2020

Let us all take a moment to salute our doctors – the real life heroes – for their continuous service and sacrifice. We are truly grateful 🙏 #NationalDoctorsDay#ThankYouDoctors — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) July 1, 2020

On the occasion of #NationalDoctorsDay let us salute and pay tribute to the real superheroes who are not only risking their own health but are working tirelessly in fighting the pandemic. To all our inspiring Doctor’s , a very happy doctor’s day. pic.twitter.com/qlFFZM70qD — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 1, 2020

To our real heroes, thank you for your commitment to serve society, especially in these difficult times. We appreciate all your wonderful efforts. You are the embodiment of selflessness, compassion and love. #HappyDoctorsDay! pic.twitter.com/ePAj8OZRHT — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 1, 2020