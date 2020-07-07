இன்று 39-வது பிறந்த நாள்: வாழ்த்து மழையில் நனையும் ‘தல’ டோனி

எம்எஸ் டோனியின் பிறந்த நாளை முன்னிட்டு இந்திய அணி கேப்டன் விராட் கோலி உள்பட முன்னணி வீரர்கள் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.

இந்திய அணியின் சாதனைக் கேப்டனாக திகழ்ந்தவர் எம்எஸ் டோனி. ஐபிஎல் லீக்கில் சென்னை சூப்பர் கிங்ஸ் அணியின் கேப்டனாக உள்ளார். ரசிகர்களால் செல்லமாக ‘தல’ என்று அழைக்கப்படும் எம்எஸ் டோனிக்கு இன்று 39-வது பிறந்த நாள்.

இவரது பிறந்த நாளை முன்னிட்டு இந்திய அணி கேப்டன் விராட் கோலி உள்பட கிரிக்கெட் நட்சத்திரங்கள், பிரபலங்கள் வாழ்த்துக்கள் தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

Happy b’day Mahi bhai. Wish you good health and happiness always. God bless you 🙏😃 pic.twitter.com/i9zR4Zb5A3 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2020

Happy birthday to my Bittu from your Chittu 🤗 My friend who has taught me to be a better human being and stood by me in bad times @msdhoni 😘❤️ #HappyBirthdayDhonipic.twitter.com/WfoRkMmAuo — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 6, 2020

Here’s wishing a very Happy Birthday @msdhoni 🇮🇳✅☝️! to one of my favorite human, brother & a leader I could ever ask for! The man who has always played with his mind and heart. Thank you for all the inspiration Dhoni Bhai 🤘🤗 pic.twitter.com/72eoMM7qwg — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 6, 2020

Happy birthday Mahi bhai. I hope you have a wonderful and a fantastic day. Thank you for being such an amazing human being. God bless you. ❤️💯 pic.twitter.com/BZ1Za759FM — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) July 6, 2020

Many more happy returns of the day to a man whose composure and patience continues to be an inspiration. #HappyBirthdayDhonipic.twitter.com/h1EXP6aohR — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 7, 2020